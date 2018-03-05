SuperSport prepare for tough Confed Cup tie in Angola

African Confederation Cup trophy

South Africa's SuperSport United, last season's African Confederation Cup runners-up, will look to bounce back from a tough week when they visit Angola's Petro Atletico on Tuesday in the last 32 of this year's competition.

The clubs clash in Luanda with the return match in Pretoria on 16 March.

Coach Eric Tinkler quit SuperSport on Friday after failing to halt a slump since they lost 2-1 on aggregate to TP Mazembe of DR Congo in the 2017 Confederation Cup final.

United, who were expected to challenge for the South African Premiership title this season, find themselves mired in a relegation battle with seven rounds remaining.

They also made first round exits from the South African League Cup and FA Cup competitions, leaving Tinkler with no option but to resign.

His place has been taken by long-serving assistant Kaitano Tembo, a former Zimbabwe defender, with a review planned at the end of the domestic season in May.

Tembo is no stranger to the Confederation Cup - the African equivalent of the Europa League - having guided SuperSport through the group stage last year before Tinkler took charge.

"I am here to perform to the best of my ability," said Tembo after his sudden elevation.

"SuperSport come first. It is not about me, it is all about the team. All of us need to take responsibility and perform better than of late."

A blow for SuperSport was the recent sale of 2017 Confederation Cup leading scorer and New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie to fellow Pretoria club Mamelodi Sundowns.

While United had a preliminary round bye in Africa, Petro showed their intention by hammering Masters Security of Malawi 5-0 in Luanda before a goalless second leg.

The overall winners will advance to a play-off against an African Champions League last-32 loser.

There are five former African champions in other last-32 first leg ties this Tuesday and Wednesday, including Zamalek of Egypt.

The Cairo-based "White Knights" are away to inexperienced Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia, who struggled to overcome Zimamoto of Zanzibar and could face a torrid time.

Raja Casablanca, whose stars played key roles in Morocco in winning the African Nations Championship (CHAN) last month, host Nouadhibou of Mauritania and should triumph with several goals to spare.

African Confederation Cup last-32 first leg fixtures:

Tuesday

Petro Atletico (Angola) v SuperSport Utd (South Africa)

DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) v Deportivo Niefang (Eq Guinea)

La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville) v Al Ahly Shendy (Sudan)

Belouizdad (Algeria) v Nkana (Zambia)

Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) v Club Africain (Tunisia)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Wednesday

Costa do Sol (Mozambique) v Cape Town City (South Africa)

Energie (Benin) v Enyimba (Nigeria)

Djoliba (Mali) v APR (Rwanda)

Port Louis (Mauritius) v Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) v USM Alger (Algeria)

Olympic Star (Burundi) v Al Hilal Obied (Sudan)

Al Ittihad (Libya) v Akwa Utd (Nigeria)

CARA (Congo Brazzaville) v Ben Guerdane (Tunisia)

Simba (Tanzania) v Al Masry (Egypt)

Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia) v Zamalek (Egypt)