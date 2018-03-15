Champions League: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in your team of the last 16

Lionel Messi... check. Cristiano Ronaldo... check. Mohamed Salah... check.

The results are in for your team of the Champions League last 16 and, after about 67,000 selections, there are plenty of familiar faces in your side.

There are no surprises up front, with Messi and Ronaldo paired together after helping guide Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively into the quarter-finals.

Messi scored three times during his side's 4-1 aggregate win over Chelsea, including his 100th Champions League goal in the 3-0 second-leg victory at the Nou Camp.

Ronaldo, the only other player with a century of goals in the competition, also netted three times as holders Real beat runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain.

The most-selected player, however, was Liverpool winger Salah.

The Egyptian scored for the Reds in their 5-0 first-leg win at Porto, helping him make 73% of submitted teams.

He is joined in midfield by team-mate Sadio Mane, Real Madrid's Casemiro and evergreen Barcelona player Andres Iniesta.

There is a strong Real presence in defence as well, with Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos and Brazilian full-back Marcelo making the cut.

They are joined by PSG's Dani Alves and Giorgio Chiellini, who was superb in Juventus' decisive second-leg win at Tottenham. The Italian was the second most-picked player, making 67% of submitted teams.

In goal is David de Gea, whose saves enabled Manchester United to claim a first-leg draw in Sevilla that they were then unable to translate into an overall victory at Old Trafford.

Don't worry if you do not agree with the XI selected - you can still choose your preferred formation and make your selection below - and then share it on social media.

Data correct as of 15:00 on Thursday, 15 March.

Here's a reminder of some of the standout displays: