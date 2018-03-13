Match ends, Roma 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Roma 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg 2-2)
-
Edin Dzeko's strike ensured Roma reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 with victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.
The former Manchester City forward latched on to Kevin Strootman's through ball before poking the ball between Andriy Pyatov's legs for the only goal.
The Italians, who lost the first leg 2-1, went through on away goals.
Ukrainians Shakhtar had Ivan Ordets sent off after he pulled Dzeko down by the shirt.
Shakhtar were unlucky not to get an away goal of their own early on when Roma's Alessandro Florenzi almost headed an in-swinging free-kick into his own net with a glancing clearance.
But Roma quickly started to find their rhythm and Shakhtar goalkeeper Pyatov had to react quickly to a low Aleksandar Kolorov cross, palming the ball away from the path of the incoming Dzeko.
A mistake from Federico Fazio saw Facundo Ferreyra go clear on goal, but the Argentine defender was able to recover in time to put his opponent off - his shot going well wide of Alisson Becker's post.
Just a minute later, Shakhtar broke from a Roma corner, with Florenzi forced into a perfectly timed clearing tackle on Ismaily inside the area.
Roma finally broke the deadlock after the break, with Bosnian Dzeko beating the offside trap to score past Pyatov.
He could have had a second just after the hour mark when he curled in an effort from outside the area but it sailed inches wide of the top left-hand corner.
Ordets was shown a red card for tugging on Dzeko's shirt, before a scuffle broke out on the pitch after two Shakhtar players pushed a ballboy over the advertising boards for holding on to the ball.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24FlorenziBooked at 39mins
- 44ManolasBooked at 54mins
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Nainggolan
- 16De Rossi
- 6Strootman
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 65'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 89'minutes
- 8Perotti
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 14Schick
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 92El Shaarawy
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 2Butko
- 18OrdetsBooked at 79mins
- 44Rakitskiy
- 31Ismaily
- 8FredBooked at 76mins
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forLourencoat 74'minutes
- 11MarlosSubstituted forDentinhoat 82'minutes
- 7Taison
- 10Bernard
- 19FerreyraBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 5Khotcholava
- 9Dentinho
- 21Lourenco
- 34Petryak
- 55Kudryk
- 59Zubkov
- 74Kovalenko
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 47,693
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Yaroslav Rakitskiy tries a through ball, but Dentinho is caught offside.
Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Edin Dzeko.
Attempt blocked. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Marlos.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Ivan Ordets (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the red card.
Foul by Ivan Ordets (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Kevin Strootman (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Taras Stepanenko.
Attempt blocked. Gerson (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Perotti following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ivan Ordets.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Foul by Ivan Ordets (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).