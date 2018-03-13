Match ends, Brentford 1, Cardiff City 3.
Brentford 1-3 Cardiff City
Cardiff City extended their lead over third-place Aston Villa as they came from behind to win at Brentford.
The Bees started the brightest and took a deserved lead through Neal Maupay before Neil Etheridge made two crucial saves for the visitors.
Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson gave Cardiff a half-time lead before Kenneth Zohore made it 3-1 on the hour.
Second-placed Cardiff are now seven points clear of Villa, who lost to QPR on Tuesday, with nine games remaining.
Brentford, in 11th, find themselves eight points off a play-off place as Dean Smith's side looked destined for another season in the Championship.
Cardiff on the other hand have opened up the largest margin over third-place as they have had all season and with seven wins in a row, Neil Warnock's side have thrown down the challenge to rivals Aston Villa and Fulham.
Game almost over before it had started
Brentford could have been ahead after less than 20 seconds - Sergi Canos found Maupay, keen to make amends for his open-goal miss against Cardiff earlier in the season, but the Frenchman could not find a way past Etheridge.
The Bluebirds failed to find any foothold in the game for the first 20 minutes as they regularly lost the ball in and around their own 18-yard box.
Liverpool-loanee Marko Grujic lost the ball on the halfway line with just five minutes played and Maupay was on hand beat the offside trap before coolly slotting to ball home to give Brentford a deserved lead.
Maupay, Ollie Watkins, Canos and Yoann Barbet all had chances saved or blocked as Brentford's onslaught continued but they failed to take their chances and Cardiff made them pay.
Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley expertly denied Junior Hoilett from close range but from the resulting corner he could not keep out Bamba's turn and half-volley.
The Ivorian's fourth goal of the season, and definitely his best, jump-started the Bluebirds as the visitors rallied.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was denied by Bentley when through on goal but it was Paterson who, on the stroke of half-time, scored his third goal in as many games to spark wild celebrations amongst the Cardiff fans.
Brentford thought they had a penalty after a long free-kick appeared to strike to arm of Grujic in the area, but referee James Linington waved away protests.
The Bluebirds picked up where they left off after the restart and Zohore's poacher's finish with just under an hour played look to have put the game to bed.
The Danish striker almost had his second and Cardiff's fourth minutes later but his downward header was blocked on the line.
Warnock's side had a penalty shout of their own in the second half as an attempted clearance from the Brentford defence looked to have been blocked by Josh Clarke's arm.
The home side rang the changes with 20 minutes to go as they pressed for a way back into the game but despite having the lion's share of possession they couldn't muster too many clear sights on goal.
John Egan had the best chance to half the deficit but his injury-time effort went high and wide of Etheridge's goal.
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said: "To win seven on the trot is a great feeling.
"In December I thought we'd never win another game because we lost four on the trot, but this is amazing.
"We showed great character after going one down but that's what they are like... they are all together with great spirit, and long may it continue."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 20Clarke
- 14Egan
- 33MephamBooked at 65mins
- 29Barbet
- 8YennarisSubstituted forMacLeodat 69'minutes
- 15Woods
- 47CanosSubstituted forMarcondesat 69'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 11Watkins
- 9MaupaySubstituted forJudgeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4MacLeod
- 10McEachran
- 12Mokotjo
- 17Marcondes
- 18Judge
- 24Ogbene
- 28Daniels
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 18mins
- 4MorrisonBooked at 71mins
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 24Grujic
- 20DamourBooked at 55mins
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forTraoreat 88'minutes
- 18Paterson
- 33HoilettSubstituted forWildschutat 82'minutes
- 10ZohoreSubstituted forMadineat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Pilkington
- 15Halford
- 16Connolly
- 28Murphy
- 32Traore
- 35Wildschut
- 44Madine
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 8,549
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Cardiff City 3.
Attempt missed. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Clarke.
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Armand Traore replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Mepham following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Yanic Wildschut replaces David Junior Hoilett.
Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
Attempt blocked. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. John Egan (Brentford) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Gary Madine replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Loïc Damour.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Neal Maupay.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.
Booking
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Sergi Canos.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Lewis MacLeod replaces Nico Yennaris.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Sergi Canos.
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a headed pass.
Booking
Chris Mepham (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).