Brentford1Cardiff3

Brentford 1-3 Cardiff City

By Philip Marsh

BBC Sport Wales

Bruno Manga takes on Sergi Canos
Cardiff City completed the double over Brentford having beaten the Bees 2-0 earlier in the season

Cardiff City extended their lead over third-place Aston Villa as they came from behind to win at Brentford.

The Bees started the brightest and took a deserved lead through Neal Maupay before Neil Etheridge made two crucial saves for the visitors.

Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson gave Cardiff a half-time lead before Kenneth Zohore made it 3-1 on the hour.

Second-placed Cardiff are now seven points clear of Villa, who lost to QPR on Tuesday, with nine games remaining.

Brentford, in 11th, find themselves eight points off a play-off place as Dean Smith's side looked destined for another season in the Championship.

Cardiff on the other hand have opened up the largest margin over third-place as they have had all season and with seven wins in a row, Neil Warnock's side have thrown down the challenge to rivals Aston Villa and Fulham.

Game almost over before it had started

Neal Maupay celebrates
Neal Maupay's goal after five minutes was his first since scoring against Birmingham in February

Brentford could have been ahead after less than 20 seconds - Sergi Canos found Maupay, keen to make amends for his open-goal miss against Cardiff earlier in the season, but the Frenchman could not find a way past Etheridge.

The Bluebirds failed to find any foothold in the game for the first 20 minutes as they regularly lost the ball in and around their own 18-yard box.

Liverpool-loanee Marko Grujic lost the ball on the halfway line with just five minutes played and Maupay was on hand beat the offside trap before coolly slotting to ball home to give Brentford a deserved lead.

Maupay, Ollie Watkins, Canos and Yoann Barbet all had chances saved or blocked as Brentford's onslaught continued but they failed to take their chances and Cardiff made them pay.

Sol Bamba shooting for Cardiff
Sol Bamba joined Cardiff last season on a free transfer after being released from Leeds United

Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley expertly denied Junior Hoilett from close range but from the resulting corner he could not keep out Bamba's turn and half-volley.

The Ivorian's fourth goal of the season, and definitely his best, jump-started the Bluebirds as the visitors rallied.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was denied by Bentley when through on goal but it was Paterson who, on the stroke of half-time, scored his third goal in as many games to spark wild celebrations amongst the Cardiff fans.

Brentford thought they had a penalty after a long free-kick appeared to strike to arm of Grujic in the area, but referee James Linington waved away protests.

The Bluebirds picked up where they left off after the restart and Zohore's poacher's finish with just under an hour played look to have put the game to bed.

Kenneth Zohore scores back Daniel Bentley
Kenneth Zohore's goal was his third goal in five games, just one less than he managed the entire season up to that point

The Danish striker almost had his second and Cardiff's fourth minutes later but his downward header was blocked on the line.

Warnock's side had a penalty shout of their own in the second half as an attempted clearance from the Brentford defence looked to have been blocked by Josh Clarke's arm.

The home side rang the changes with 20 minutes to go as they pressed for a way back into the game but despite having the lion's share of possession they couldn't muster too many clear sights on goal.

John Egan had the best chance to half the deficit but his injury-time effort went high and wide of Etheridge's goal.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said: "To win seven on the trot is a great feeling.

"In December I thought we'd never win another game because we lost four on the trot, but this is amazing.

"We showed great character after going one down but that's what they are like... they are all together with great spirit, and long may it continue."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 20Clarke
  • 14Egan
  • 33MephamBooked at 65mins
  • 29Barbet
  • 8YennarisSubstituted forMacLeodat 69'minutes
  • 15Woods
  • 47CanosSubstituted forMarcondesat 69'minutes
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11Watkins
  • 9MaupaySubstituted forJudgeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4MacLeod
  • 10McEachran
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 17Marcondes
  • 18Judge
  • 24Ogbene
  • 28Daniels

Cardiff

  • 25Etheridge
  • 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 18mins
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 71mins
  • 14Bamba
  • 3Bennett
  • 24Grujic
  • 20DamourBooked at 55mins
  • 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forTraoreat 88'minutes
  • 18Paterson
  • 33HoilettSubstituted forWildschutat 82'minutes
  • 10ZohoreSubstituted forMadineat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Pilkington
  • 15Halford
  • 16Connolly
  • 28Murphy
  • 32Traore
  • 35Wildschut
  • 44Madine
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
8,549

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home24
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Cardiff City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Cardiff City 3.

Attempt missed. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Clarke.

Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Grujic (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Armand Traore replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Madine (Cardiff City).

Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Mepham following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Yanic Wildschut replaces David Junior Hoilett.

Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).

Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.

Attempt blocked. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.

Attempt saved. John Egan (Brentford) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Gary Madine replaces Kenneth Zohore.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Loïc Damour.

Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Neal Maupay.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.

Booking

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Sergi Canos.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Lewis MacLeod replaces Nico Yennaris.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Sergi Canos.

Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a headed pass.

Booking

Chris Mepham (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves37247666323479
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Aston Villa37209861362569
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Sheff Utd37185145143859
8Bristol City371513953421158
9Preston37141584637957
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford371411125345853
12Ipswich37157154747052
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich371213123842-449
15QPR371210154353-1046
16Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
17Hull37912165356-339
18Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
19Reading37812174254-1236
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley37712183754-1733
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3779212664-3830
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

