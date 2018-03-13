Match ends, Exeter City 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Exeter City 0-0 Yeovil Town
Exeter City's faltering promotion push continued with a goalless draw with Yeovil, who edged closer to safety with a hard-earned point.
Matt Jay was denied by Stuart Nelson and Ryan Harley saw a shot deflect wide as Exeter made a quick start, while Harley saw another effort blocked and Jay was off target with a header as the early onslaught continued.
Jared Bird was off target with Yeovil's first effort on goal, but as Exeter ended the half well, they almost went in front only for Hiram Boateng to stretch out a leg and divert the ball onto the crossbar from six yards.
Harley was off target from 20 yards as Yeovil rarely threatened the other way, although substitute Rhys Browne did force Christy Pym into a smart stop after a surging run.
Lewis Wing was again denied by Pym as Yeovil showed some signs of life, while Jayden Stockley was high with a free-kick as Exeter became more desperate.
Exeter had a glorious chance to win it late on, but Stockley inexplicably rolled the ball wide of goal from six yards out.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 21Moxey
- 3Woodman
- 25Taylor
- 6TillsonBooked at 81mins
- 44Boateng
- 7HarleySubstituted forMcAlindenat 82'minutes
- 11Stockley
- 20JaySubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4James
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 18Seaborne
- 19McAlinden
- 28Edwards
Yeovil
- 25Nelson
- 23James
- 27DonnellanBooked at 72mins
- 17Sowunmi
- 11Dickson
- 15GreenBooked at 43mins
- 4Bird
- 6Wing
- 7KhanSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
- 13ZokoSubstituted forSurridgeat 82'minutes
- 18FisherSubstituted forBarnesat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 9Browne
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 19Barnes
- 21Seager
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 3,913
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Liam McAlinden (Exeter City).
Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).
Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Green (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Francois Zoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Ryan Harley.
Booking
Ryan Harley (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).
Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Matt Jay.
Attempt saved. Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Marcus Barnes replaces Alex Fisher.
Attempt missed. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Troy Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town).