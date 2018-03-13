Exeter City 0-0 Yeovil Town

Exeter City's faltering promotion push continued with a goalless draw with Yeovil, who edged closer to safety with a hard-earned point.

Matt Jay was denied by Stuart Nelson and Ryan Harley saw a shot deflect wide as Exeter made a quick start, while Harley saw another effort blocked and Jay was off target with a header as the early onslaught continued.

Jared Bird was off target with Yeovil's first effort on goal, but as Exeter ended the half well, they almost went in front only for Hiram Boateng to stretch out a leg and divert the ball onto the crossbar from six yards.

Harley was off target from 20 yards as Yeovil rarely threatened the other way, although substitute Rhys Browne did force Christy Pym into a smart stop after a surging run.

Lewis Wing was again denied by Pym as Yeovil showed some signs of life, while Jayden Stockley was high with a free-kick as Exeter became more desperate.

Exeter had a glorious chance to win it late on, but Stockley inexplicably rolled the ball wide of goal from six yards out.

