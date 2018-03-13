League Two
Exeter0Yeovil0

Exeter City 0-0 Yeovil Town

Exeter City's faltering promotion push continued with a goalless draw with Yeovil, who edged closer to safety with a hard-earned point.

Matt Jay was denied by Stuart Nelson and Ryan Harley saw a shot deflect wide as Exeter made a quick start, while Harley saw another effort blocked and Jay was off target with a header as the early onslaught continued.

Jared Bird was off target with Yeovil's first effort on goal, but as Exeter ended the half well, they almost went in front only for Hiram Boateng to stretch out a leg and divert the ball onto the crossbar from six yards.

Harley was off target from 20 yards as Yeovil rarely threatened the other way, although substitute Rhys Browne did force Christy Pym into a smart stop after a surging run.

Lewis Wing was again denied by Pym as Yeovil showed some signs of life, while Jayden Stockley was high with a free-kick as Exeter became more desperate.

Exeter had a glorious chance to win it late on, but Stockley inexplicably rolled the ball wide of goal from six yards out.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 21Moxey
  • 3Woodman
  • 25Taylor
  • 6TillsonBooked at 81mins
  • 44Boateng
  • 7HarleySubstituted forMcAlindenat 82'minutes
  • 11Stockley
  • 20JaySubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4James
  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 8Simpson
  • 12Jones
  • 18Seaborne
  • 19McAlinden
  • 28Edwards

Yeovil

  • 25Nelson
  • 23James
  • 27DonnellanBooked at 72mins
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 11Dickson
  • 15GreenBooked at 43mins
  • 4Bird
  • 6Wing
  • 7KhanSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
  • 13ZokoSubstituted forSurridgeat 82'minutes
  • 18FisherSubstituted forBarnesat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 9Browne
  • 12Maddison
  • 14Surridge
  • 19Barnes
  • 21Seager
  • 30Santos
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
3,913

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Liam McAlinden (Exeter City).

Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).

Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Green (Yeovil Town).

Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Francois Zoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Ryan Harley.

Booking

Ryan Harley (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).

Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Matt Jay.

Attempt saved. Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).

Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Marcus Barnes replaces Alex Fisher.

Attempt missed. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Troy Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.

Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).

Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton372010778393970
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter35186114538760
7Coventry361771241301158
8Lincoln City361512950391157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil36109174657-1139
18Port Vale36910173951-1237
19Crewe36114214359-1637
20Forest Green36107194361-1837
21Grimsby37910183154-2337
22Morecambe35812153546-1136
23Barnet3779213454-2030
24Chesterfield3586213664-2830
View full League Two table

