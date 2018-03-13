Leyton Orient 0-1 Torquay United

Torquay claimed a vital three points in their National League relegation battle with victory against Leyton Orient.

The Gulls had lost their past three matches but Elliott Romain's strike left them just six points from safety.

Orient had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute as George Elokobi rose to meet a free-kick but his header was comfortably saved by Vincent Dorel.

Brett Williams and Romain were looking the biggest threat for the visitors and Orient were given a scare when the latter hit the post but the flag was up for offside.

It was the attacking duo who combined to put United ahead, Williams doing well to lose his man in the box and crossing for Romain to head home.

Elokobi came close to an equaliser after the break when he rose to meet Lamar Reynolds' corner but his effort was saved by Dorel.

Substitute Matt Harrold headed wide for the O's as they applied some pressure in the second half, with David Mooney hitting the post in stoppage-time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.