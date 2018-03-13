National League
Leyton Orient0Torquay1

Leyton Orient 0-1 Torquay United

Torquay claimed a vital three points in their National League relegation battle with victory against Leyton Orient.

The Gulls had lost their past three matches but Elliott Romain's strike left them just six points from safety.

Orient had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute as George Elokobi rose to meet a free-kick but his header was comfortably saved by Vincent Dorel.

Brett Williams and Romain were looking the biggest threat for the visitors and Orient were given a scare when the latter hit the post but the flag was up for offside.

It was the attacking duo who combined to put United ahead, Williams doing well to lose his man in the box and crossing for Romain to head home.

Elokobi came close to an equaliser after the break when he rose to meet Lamar Reynolds' corner but his effort was saved by Dorel.

Substitute Matt Harrold headed wide for the O's as they applied some pressure in the second half, with David Mooney hitting the post in stoppage-time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 36Ling
  • 2CapriceSubstituted forWiddowsonat 58'minutes
  • 26Brophy
  • 5Elokobi
  • 23ClaySubstituted forKoromaat 68'minutes
  • 18Coulson
  • 31AdamsBooked at 49mins
  • 10Mooney
  • 9Bonne
  • 34ReynoldsSubstituted forHarroldat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 3Widdowson
  • 19Koroma
  • 24Harrold
  • 29Holman

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 5McGinty
  • 14SokolikBooked at 20mins
  • 21BarnesBooked at 70mins
  • 6GowlingSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 36'minutes
  • 3DavisBooked at 73mins
  • 26Balatoni
  • 8Young
  • 39WilliamsSubstituted forPittmanat 78'minutes
  • 29Lemonheigh-EvansBooked at 71mins
  • 22RomainBooked at 49minsSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 9Pittman
  • 17O'Sullivan
  • 19Reid
  • 24Dowling
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
2,900

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Brett Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Elliott Romain.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Craig Clay.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Joe Widdowson replaces Jake Caprice.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Lamar Reynolds.

Booking

Ebou Adams (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Elliott Romain (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1. Elliott Romain (Torquay United).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Tommy O'Sullivan replaces Josh Gowling.

Booking

Jakub Sokolik (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Wrexham371615643281563
5Aldershot371712858451363
6Boreham Wood371614751341762
7Dover371612950331760
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United371212135156-548
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Halifax371112144148-745
16Leyton Orient371110164350-743
17Woking37127184558-1343
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3698193752-1535
22Torquay3779213361-2830
23Chester37612193261-2930
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

Top Stories