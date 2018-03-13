Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.
Leyton Orient 0-1 Torquay United
-
- From the section Conference
Torquay claimed a vital three points in their National League relegation battle with victory against Leyton Orient.
The Gulls had lost their past three matches but Elliott Romain's strike left them just six points from safety.
Orient had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute as George Elokobi rose to meet a free-kick but his header was comfortably saved by Vincent Dorel.
Brett Williams and Romain were looking the biggest threat for the visitors and Orient were given a scare when the latter hit the post but the flag was up for offside.
It was the attacking duo who combined to put United ahead, Williams doing well to lose his man in the box and crossing for Romain to head home.
Elokobi came close to an equaliser after the break when he rose to meet Lamar Reynolds' corner but his effort was saved by Dorel.
Substitute Matt Harrold headed wide for the O's as they applied some pressure in the second half, with David Mooney hitting the post in stoppage-time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 36Ling
- 2CapriceSubstituted forWiddowsonat 58'minutes
- 26Brophy
- 5Elokobi
- 23ClaySubstituted forKoromaat 68'minutes
- 18Coulson
- 31AdamsBooked at 49mins
- 10Mooney
- 9Bonne
- 34ReynoldsSubstituted forHarroldat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 3Widdowson
- 19Koroma
- 24Harrold
- 29Holman
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 5McGinty
- 14SokolikBooked at 20mins
- 21BarnesBooked at 70mins
- 6GowlingSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 36'minutes
- 3DavisBooked at 73mins
- 26Balatoni
- 8Young
- 39WilliamsSubstituted forPittmanat 78'minutes
- 29Lemonheigh-EvansBooked at 71mins
- 22RomainBooked at 49minsSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 9Pittman
- 17O'Sullivan
- 19Reid
- 24Dowling
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 2,900
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Brett Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Elliott Romain.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Craig Clay.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Joe Widdowson replaces Jake Caprice.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Lamar Reynolds.
Booking
Ebou Adams (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Elliott Romain (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Torquay United 1. Elliott Romain (Torquay United).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Tommy O'Sullivan replaces Josh Gowling.
Booking
Jakub Sokolik (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.