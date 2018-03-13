Match ends, Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.
Gateshead 2-2 Solihull Moors
A deflected Wes York strike in added time saw 10-man Gateshead earn a share of the spoils in a draw with struggling Solihull Moors.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 11 minutes when Rees Greenwood shown a straight red card.
And Solihull made the most of their numerical advantage when Alex Reid fired in after good work by Jamie Reckord.
Gateshead levelled things up when Patrick McLaughlin volleyed home Fraser Kerr's cross.
Solihull regained the lead, with substitute Chris Lait scoring with his first touch, but York's strike, which took a big deflection off Kyle Storer, saw Gateshead earn a point.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 6FyfieldBooked at 26mins
- 3BarrowBooked at 70mins
- 13McLaughlin
- 5ByrneSubstituted forBurrowat 90+2'minutes
- 24FoxSubstituted forPennat 46'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 4Kerr
- 11PrestonSubstituted forYorkat 62'minutes
- 8PeniketBooked at 90mins
- 9Johnson
- 27GreenwoodBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 7York
- 10Burrow
- 16Penn
- 19McNall
- 21Hanford
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 6Williams
- 30Kelleher
- 36Osborne
- 18Reckord
- 4Carter
- 26DalyBooked at 53mins
- 8Storer
- 37ThomasSubstituted forCarlineat 79'minutes
- 12ReidSubstituted forLaitat 87'minutes
- 10Hylton
Substitutes
- 11Lait
- 15Martin
- 19Frempah
- 22Green
- 25Carline
- Referee:
- Matthew Dicicco
- Attendance:
- 486
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.
Goal!
Own Goal by Liam Daly, Solihull Moors. Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Burrow replaces Neill Byrne.
Booking
Richard Peniket (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Chris Lait replaces Alex Reid.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Solihull Moors 2. Chris Lait (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Kwame Thomas.
Booking
Russell Penn (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Barrow (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Solihull Moors 1. Patrick McLaughlin (Gateshead).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Wes York replaces Jordan Preston.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Russell Penn replaces Ben Fox.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1. Alex Reid (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Rees Greenwood (Gateshead) is shown the red card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.