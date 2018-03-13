Gateshead 2-2 Solihull Moors

From the section

A deflected Wes York strike in added time saw 10-man Gateshead earn a share of the spoils in a draw with struggling Solihull Moors.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 11 minutes when Rees Greenwood shown a straight red card.

And Solihull made the most of their numerical advantage when Alex Reid fired in after good work by Jamie Reckord.

Gateshead levelled things up when Patrick McLaughlin volleyed home Fraser Kerr's cross.

Solihull regained the lead, with substitute Chris Lait scoring with his first touch, but York's strike, which took a big deflection off Kyle Storer, saw Gateshead earn a point.

