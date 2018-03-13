National League
Gateshead 2-2 Solihull Moors

A deflected Wes York strike in added time saw 10-man Gateshead earn a share of the spoils in a draw with struggling Solihull Moors.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 11 minutes when Rees Greenwood shown a straight red card.

And Solihull made the most of their numerical advantage when Alex Reid fired in after good work by Jamie Reckord.

Gateshead levelled things up when Patrick McLaughlin volleyed home Fraser Kerr's cross.

Solihull regained the lead, with substitute Chris Lait scoring with his first touch, but York's strike, which took a big deflection off Kyle Storer, saw Gateshead earn a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 6FyfieldBooked at 26mins
  • 3BarrowBooked at 70mins
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 5ByrneSubstituted forBurrowat 90+2'minutes
  • 24FoxSubstituted forPennat 46'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 4Kerr
  • 11PrestonSubstituted forYorkat 62'minutes
  • 8PeniketBooked at 90mins
  • 9Johnson
  • 27GreenwoodBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 7York
  • 10Burrow
  • 16Penn
  • 19McNall
  • 21Hanford

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 6Williams
  • 30Kelleher
  • 36Osborne
  • 18Reckord
  • 4Carter
  • 26DalyBooked at 53mins
  • 8Storer
  • 37ThomasSubstituted forCarlineat 79'minutes
  • 12ReidSubstituted forLaitat 87'minutes
  • 10Hylton

Substitutes

  • 11Lait
  • 15Martin
  • 19Frempah
  • 22Green
  • 25Carline
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco
Attendance:
486

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.

Goal!

Own Goal by Liam Daly, Solihull Moors. Gateshead 2, Solihull Moors 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Burrow replaces Neill Byrne.

Booking

Richard Peniket (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Chris Lait replaces Alex Reid.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Solihull Moors 2. Chris Lait (Solihull Moors).

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Kwame Thomas.

Booking

Russell Penn (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Scott Barrow (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Solihull Moors 1. Patrick McLaughlin (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Wes York replaces Jordan Preston.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Russell Penn replaces Ben Fox.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Solihull Moors 1. Alex Reid (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Rees Greenwood (Gateshead) is shown the red card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Wrexham371615643281563
5Aldershot371712858451363
6Boreham Wood371614751341762
7Dover371612950331760
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United371212135156-548
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Halifax371112144148-745
16Leyton Orient371110164350-743
17Woking37127184558-1343
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3698193752-1535
22Torquay3779213361-2830
23Chester37612193261-2930
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
