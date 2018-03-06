Davide Astori: Fiorentina and Cagliari retire defender's number 13 shirt

Davide Astori died after a "sudden illness", his club said on Sunday

Fiorentina have retired the shirt number worn by Davide Astori, the Italian defender who died on Sunday at the age of 31.

Astori's former club Cagliari, where he spent eight years from 2008, have also retired the number 13 shirt - which he wore at both teams.

Capped 14 times by Italy, Astori joined Fiorentina from Cagliari in 2016 and made 58 appearances for them.

On Monday, prosecutors opened a routine investigation into his death.

Udine chief prosecutor Antonio de Nicolo said he had opened a "culpable homicide" inquiry - a routine move before an autopsy in Italy.

Fiorentina say Astori's autopsy will take place on Tuesday and his body will be taken to Florence on Wednesday before his funeral on Thursday.

"In honour of Davide Astori's memory, Cagliari and Fiorentina have decided to retire the number 13 shirt," a Fiorentina statement read.

Fiorentina were scheduled to play Udinese on Sunday, but all Serie A games were called off.

Astori, who leaves a wife and two-year-old daughter, came through the youth system at AC Milan before joining Cagliari in 2008.

He spent eight years at the club and had loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina before moving permanently to the latter two years ago.