Hartlepool United: Raj Singh part of Jeff Stelling's takeover bid

Teesside businessman Raj Singh has been named as part of Jeff Stelling's consortium aiming to buy Hartlepool.

Singh, who was chairman at rivals Darlington between 2009 and 2012, says an offer has been made to owners Sage Investments to buy the club for no fee.

However, an unconfirmed litigation issue at Pools must be resolved for the takeover to take place.

The consortium needs an additional £600,000 to their own £1.2 million of funding to complete a deal.

Stelling's call for potential investors to come forward prompted the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust to pledge their support, subject to raising a targeted £250,000.