Rangers v Celtic: Willie Collum appointed referee for Ibrox clash

Referee Willie Collum's last Old Firm game was Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers in the 2017 Scottish Cup semi-final

Willie Collum has been appointed as the referee for Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

He will be assisted by Douglas Ross and Andrew McWilliam, with Andrew Dallas named as the fourth official.

Collum's last Old Firm game was Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.

The sides have met twice this season, with Celtic winning 2-0 at Ibrox while Rangers earned a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park.