Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus

Toby Alderweireld has played just two matches this year

TEAM NEWS

Toby Alderweireld will miss Tottenham's Champions League last-16 second leg against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Belgium defender returned last month after three months out with a hamstring injury but will not be available at Wembley, while full-back Serge Aurier is suspended.

Juventus are without Juan Cuadrado, Mattia de Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi, who are all injured.

Tottenham came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the first leg in Turin.

MATCH PREVIEW

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side are now "respected" in Europe.

"After the group stage we improved our reputation in Europe," the Argentine said.

"Last season was a massive disappointment to be out in the first stage, but this year of course the people in Europe start to respect Tottenham.

"They respect the philosophy we build and the football we play. We feel we have respect for the brand of football we show, they respect us in Europe we feel."

Spurs go into the game with an advantage after picking up those two away goals, while both teams are enjoying good domestic form with three successive wins apiece.

In fact, Juventus have not even conceded a goal in Serie A - Italy's top division - since 30 December 2017 in a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

Tottenham have won their last seven games at Wembley. Their last home defeat came in October - when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 defeat by West Ham.

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

83% of teams to have drawn 2-2 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (10 out of 12).

In the first leg, Tottenham became the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Allianz Stadium since Juventus moved to the venue in 2011.

Juventus have reached the final of the Champions League in two of the last three seasons, while Tottenham have reached the quarter-finals only once previously, in 2010-11.

Tottenham

Tottenham are one of three teams still unbeaten in this season's Champions League, alongside Barcelona and Liverpool.

Tottenham have won their last four games at Wembley in the Champions League, their longest 'home' run in the competition. They have also scored three goals in each of those games.

However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their six Champions League games at Wembley.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 53% of Tottenham's goals in this season's Champions League, scoring seven and assisting two of his side's 17 goals. He has also scored nine goals in his first nine Champions League appearances, making him the fastest player to reach the nine-goal tally in the competition.

Dele Alli has assisted four of Tottenham's last seven Champions League goals. He also won the free-kick that led to Christian Eriksen's direct free-kick equaliser against Juventus in the first leg.

Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain has scored four goals in his last four Champions League knockout games, double the number he scored in his previous 24 games (two).

Gianluigi Buffon is one clean sheet away from his 50th in the Champions League. Only two goalkeepers have more (Iker Casillas 55, Edwin van der Sar 50).

Juventus have lost only one of their last seven away games in the Champions League knockout stages (W3 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three outings.

78% of Juventus' goals in this season's Champions League have come in the opening or closing 15 minutes of the game (seven out of nine).

MOST RECENT MEETING

Juventus 2-2 Tottenham (13 February, 2018)