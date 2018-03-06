Scott Doe: Boreham Wood re-sign former Dagenham & Redbridge captain

Scott Doe made 45 league appearances for Boreham Wood during his previous spell

Boreham Wood have re-signed defender Scott Doe following his departure from Dagenham & Redbridge last month.

The 29-year-old played 299 league games for the Daggers over two spells but had his contract with the National League side terminated by mutual consent.

Former Weymouth man Doe helped the Wood stay in the fifth tier during his first stint with the club in 2015-16.

"The team are in-and-around the play-offs and that is the minimum that the staff and the lads want," Doe said.

Boreham Wood are fifth in the National League, eight points off leaders Macclesfield.