Irish Premiership: Crusaders hammer Glenavon 6-1 to move five clear

Jordan Owens and Gavin Whyte scored five of Crusaders' six goals between them
Jordan Owens grabbed a hat-trick and Gavin Whyte scored twice as Crusaders hammered Glenavon 6-1 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mark Sykes gave Glenavon the lead but the Crues were 2-1 up by half-time and put in an impressive second-half show, Paul Heatley getting their other goal.

Johnny McMurray, Tony Kane and Leroy Millar were on target as Ballymena beat Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park.

Daniel Hughes netted twice for Swifts who had Paul McElroy sent-off.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Tuesday 6 March
Coverage on the BBC Sport website
Dungannon Swifts2-3Ballymena Utd
Glenavon1-6Crusaders

