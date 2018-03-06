Irish Premiership: Crusaders hammer Glenavon 6-1 to move five clear

Jordan Owens and Gavin Whyte scored five of Crusaders' six goals between them

Jordan Owens grabbed a hat-trick and Gavin Whyte scored twice as Crusaders hammered Glenavon 6-1 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mark Sykes gave Glenavon the lead but the Crues were 2-1 up by half-time and put in an impressive second-half show, Paul Heatley getting their other goal.

Johnny McMurray, Tony Kane and Leroy Millar were on target as Ballymena beat Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park.

Daniel Hughes netted twice for Swifts who had Paul McElroy sent-off.

More to follow.