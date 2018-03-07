John Coleman: Accrington boss not looking too far ahead in promotion push

John Coleman's Accrington Stanley have taken 19 points from a possible 21 in their past seven League Two games

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says he is not looking too far ahead as his side pushes for promotion.

Stanley are second in the League Two table and six points clear of fourth-placed Wycombe Wanderers with 11 games of the season still to play.

They are unbeaten in seven games, drawing once and winning six, including beating Morecambe on Tuesday.

"We're playing with confidence. We've just got to keep it going," Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"You get nothing in the first week of March. It's all about keeping your head down and not trying to look too far ahead."

Accrington's best finish since returning to the English Football League in 2006 is fourth in 2015-16, and Coleman is aware of the task ahead of them if they are to advance to the third tier for the first time in their history.

"We've got a massive game on Saturday [against Luton] and we've got a couple of home games that we have got to try and capitalise on," he added.

"It has gone well so far but there's still a long way to go. There's still 11 games left which is nearly a quarter of the season.

"Historically we do finish seasons well and in my time here we always have done."