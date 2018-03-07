Dulwich Hamlet: Sadiq Khan calls on Champion Hill owners to sell ground

Sadiq Khan wants to safeguard the future of Dulwich Hamlet, who were formed in 1893

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the leader of Southwark Council have called on the owners of Dulwich Hamlet's ground to sell the land.

Hamlet have been forced out of Champion Hill after stadium owners Meadow Residential said the seventh-tier club had repeatedly breached their licence.

Meadow hope to redevelop the site, providing homes and a new ground, but the council do not support their plans.

Khan and the council say the situation is threatening the club's existence.

Property developers Meadow responded in a statement on Wednesday, saying they "remain willing to sit down with all parties and find a way forward".

Meadow should 'reconsider involvement'

A letter from Khan and Southwark Council leader Peter John to Meadow's parent company said that there was "virtually no prospect" of an acceptable redevelopment scheme while they remain in control of Champion Hill.

"We urge you to reconsider Meadow's ongoing involvement," the letter added.

"We are aware of a number of interested parties who have approached Meadow with a view to buying out its interest in the site.

"Alternatively, Southwark Council is keen to safeguard the future of DHFC at the site and would be happy to consider meet with Meadow to negotiate to acquire the site itself at market value."

Meadow has 'no dispute' with fans

Dulwich Hamlet went top of the Isthmian League Premier Division on Tuesday night after a 3-1 win at Billericay, but they are looking for a groundshare for the rest of the season.

However, Meadow say they are open to agreeing to allow the club to remain at Champion Hill.

The south-east London club were also served with legal papers by a subsidiary company of Meadow on Tuesday, stating that they no longer own their name and trademarks, but Meadow have offered to transfer the trademarks to the Dulwich Hamlet Supporters' Trust.

"Meadow has been unable to financially support the club while Southwark Council is determined to prevent the stadium proposals from progressing," Meadow's statement added.

"Meadow has no dispute with the playing staff, the many loyal fans and members of the community who care about the club.

"Meadow's fundamental position has never changed. Meadow owns the Champion Hill site and wishes to develop it to provide much needed housing, including affordable housing, and a new stadium for the club therefore securing its future at Champion Hill.

"With the support of Southwark Council, the community and ultimately the involvement of the Mayor of London, Meadow will do so."