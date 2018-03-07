Nathan Waterston: Barrow sign Workington Reds striker

From the section

Nathan Waterson is from Barrow and joins his hometown club

Barrow have signed striker Nathan Waterston after Workington Reds waived their seven-day approach notice period.

Waterston was allowed to leave Brough Park for the National League side, having scored 10 goals in 33 games.

The 20-year-old is eligible to feature for Ady Pennock's side in Saturday's trip to Macclesfield Town.

"Nathan is going to sign for Barrow," joint Reds boss Lee Andrews told BBC Radio Cumbria. "It's too good an opportunity for him not to take."

Details of Waterston's contract with Barrow are undisclosed.