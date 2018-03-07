Jake Gray: Yeovil Town midfielder to miss the rest of the season

Jake Gray scored four goals in his 37 Yeovil appearances this season

Yeovil Town midfielder Jake Gray will miss the remainder of the League Two season with an ankle injury.

Gray has had surgery after rupturing ankle ligaments in the Glovers' 1-0 defeat by Carlisle on 24 February.

The 22-year-old made 37 appearances for Darren Way's side this season, having joined the club on a two-year deal from Luton in June.

Yeovil are 17th in the League Two table, eight points above the relegation zone with 12 games to play.