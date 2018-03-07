Lee Hughes: Former West Brom and Coventry striker joins Halesowen Town

Lee Hughes once cost £5m when he left West Bromwich Albion for Coventry City in 2001

Veteran former West Brom and Coventry City striker Lee Hughes has joined Halesowen Town.

The much-travelled 41-year-old was most recently player-manager at Worcester City but has now joined the Evo-Stik League Premier Division strugglers.

A club statement read: "Lee has agreed to join to bring a much-needed boost to our forward line.

"Lee has scored over 350 goals in his 20 years in the game, a few of which wouldn't go amiss at the Grove."