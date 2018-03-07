Southend United striker Norman Wabo joins Ebbsfleet on loan

From the section

Ebbsfleet United are ninth in the National League.

Southend United striker Norman Wabo has joined National League side Ebbsfleet United on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old frontman has made three senior appearances for Southend in League One, all as a substitute.

Wabo has notched 16 goals in 17 games for the Shrimpers' under-23 side so far this season.

"Norman is a bright prospect," Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon told the club's official website.