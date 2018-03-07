Lewis Cook: Bournemouth midfielder can play for England soon, says boss Eddie Howe

Lewis Cook has played in each of Bournemouth's last 10 Premier League games, of which they have lost just one

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has a "great chance" of playing for England "very soon" says manager Eddie Howe.

Cook, 21, has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, playing in wins over Arsenal and Chelsea in 2018.

The central midfielder captained England Under-20s to a World Cup win in June and was called up to Gareth Southgate's senior side in November.

"He's going the right way to earn that full recognition from his country," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"If he continues to develop in the way that he is - and I think that should be his aim, not necessarily [to reach] the World Cup - but just to keep improving.

"And at the rate that he is I think he'll have a great chance of representing England very soon."

Cook was named in the squad along with Liverpool's Dominic Solanke and Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn for England's friendly against Brazil on 14 November, but did not make it off the bench.

He has played for every England age group from under-16s to under-21s.

Having won the Football League Young Player of the Year Award with Leeds United, he joined Bournemouth on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee in July 2016.

After making just nine appearances in 2016-17, Cook has developed into a key player for Howe this campaign, helping the Cherries to 12th in the Premier League with nine games left to play.