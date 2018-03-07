Hampden is the spiritual home of Scottish football, says Craig Brown

Craig Brown led the Scotland team to Euro '96 and the 1998 World Cup

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown wants the national side to stay at Hampden as he feels it is the "spiritual home" of Scottish football.

The Scottish FA will choose between the Glasgow venue and Murrayfield this summer.

"I must admit I'd like to revamp the stadium a bit," Brown told BBC Scotland.

"I'd like to have few hundred million and then I'd make it a tight stadium with a much better atmosphere."

The SFA's 20-year lease on Hampden expires in 2020 with a renewal option, and the governing body has been looking at the feasibility of all options, including moving away from the site.

Celtic Park and Ibrox have been ruled out as potential venues to replace the national stadium, leaving a direct choice between Hampden and the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh.

Brown was the manager who led Scotland to their last major finals, at the 1998 World Cup in France, and believes a few tweaks to the national stadium would only strengthen the Tartan Army's fortress.

"I would bring the seating from behind the goal close in, get right up close," the 77-year-old said. "That would cost a fortune but would be a revolutionary move.

"I like Hampden and like to think we will stay at Hampden and do very well."

The SFA have been looking at the pros and cons of staying at Hampden as the 20-year lease expires in 2020

Brown is Scotland's longest-serving national manager, having witnessed both glory and failure around 130 times from the Scottish dugout, 70 of them as the man in charge, the rest as assistant to Andy Roxburgh.

Now, Alex McLeish is back in charge for a second stint and is due to announce his Scotland squad on Monday to face Costa Rica at Hampden Park on 23 March before a trip to Hungary four days later.

Brown reminisced about some of the memorable occasions the Glasgow pitch has hosted, including recent ones against the Auld Enemy.

"When Leigh Griffiths scored those two free kicks against England, the whole nation was ecstatic not just those at the match," he recalled. "What fantastic moments they were and that tells you the impact football has."

It's not just those on the pitch or indeed the dugout who feel that emotional attachment; Brown says Hampden is as much for the fans as those at the heart of the action.

"They remember (the games) and vividly, my memories are a bit blurred as I had so many with the national team sitting on the bench there," he said.

"It's been a catalogue of enjoyment for me and I really am quite humbled and privileged to think I had the opportunity to travel the world with Scotland, and sit in the best seat at the game right beside that pitch and watch the Scottish team."