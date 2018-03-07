Aberdeen: Scott McKenna extends Pittodrie contract 'to kick on'

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna was the subject of three rejected bids from Hull City in January

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna says he has "a lot to learn in the game" after signing a contract extension with the club.

McKenna, who was the subject of three rejected bids from Hull City in January, will remain at Pittodrie until 2023, having agreed improved terms.

"Football is all about looking forward and not looking backwards," McKenna told RedTV.

"I cannot relax and need to keep working hard so I can kick on."

