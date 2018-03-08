Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dembele, Rangers, Docherty, Strachan, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Moussa Dembele can prove the critics wrong by firing Celtic to victory in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, according to former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant. Grant, who worked with the French striker at Fulham, says: "Moussa can have poor games like any other player but no one should question his commitment or what Celtic mean to him." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has been compared to Scotland's answer to Hercules by former boss Martin Canning. "Greg's fitness levels are ridiculous," says the Hamilton Accies boss. "He's got muscles on top of muscles. He's like Hercules. He's also intelligent and that game [Old Firm derby] won't faze him." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers "have to win" Sunday's Old Firm derby, says former Ibrox boss Walter Smith. "Not just for the sake of beating Celtic but for showing the rest of the world that, 'Right okay, there might be a wee chase on for the league this year," he says. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty (left) and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele are ready for the Old Firm derby

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says one of his 'funniest' Old Firm derby memories was learning of the unexpected nickname he earned from opposition supporters. "I remember hearing the Rangers fans chanting, 'What's the score, what's the score?' At first I was wondering who they were chanting it at. Then I heard it was somebody called Chesney. [Late Celtic coach] Tam [Tommy] Burns put his hand over his mouth and said: 'That'll be you.' He told me Chesney was some wee ginger guy on Coronation Street. I thought, 'Oh, right. Fine!' (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon will remind his Hibernian players of Hearts counterpart Craig Levein's "natural order" quip before sending them into the heat of Friday night's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes out-of-form winger Scott Sinclair will be named in Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up in the Old Firm derby. "I know Sinclair has not been as impressive as he was last season but he has done well at Ibrox, has good memories of the fixture, good experience and ability," Walker says. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox says a victory over Celtic would boost Graeme Murty's chances of landing the Rangers job beyond the summer. (The Herald)

Sir David Murray is considering a move to invest in Rangers again. The former chairman stepped down and sold his Ibrox shareholding for £1 to Craig Whyte in 2011. But it's understood Murray is weighing up a move to buy back into the Ibrox club. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

"We're not out of it," is Gregor Townsend's assessment of Scotland's chances of winning the Six Nations Championship ahead of this weekend's trip to Dublin to lock horns with Ireland. (The National)