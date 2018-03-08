Phil Neville: England must remember pain of losing, says manager

England finished runners-up in the tournament abive France and Germany

Phil Neville urged England women to "remember the pain" of losing to the United States in the SheBelieves Cup.

The Lionesses needed a point against the hosts in Orlando to win the four-team tournament on goal difference - but lost to a second-half own goal by goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

Neville told his players to stay on the pitch afterwards and watch the US lift the trophy.

"Defeat hurts and you hope next time it kicks them on," said the head coach.

Neville was looking to win the invitational tournament in his first three games as a first-team senior manager.

A 4-1 victory over France was followed by a 2-2 draw against Olympic champions Germany. The comprehensive win over France meant they just needed to draw against the USA to finish above them on goal difference.

Carli Lloyd of the United States holds up the winners trophy as her team celebrates onstage after winning the SheBelieves Cup

Ellen White almost equalised late on but her header hit the post, but Neville, 41, said the experience will help them at next summer's Women's World Cup in France.

"Sometimes you've got to see the opposition lift a trophy because it sticks with you, and the next time we come to SheBelieves or another competition, you hope they remember this pain," he said.

"I've stayed balanced throughout the tournament because were on a journey. They've taken on board so many messages since we've been together and embraced what I've wanted. As a manager, that's all you can ask.

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup: 'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

"I think we're where we want to be. We're challenging the best teams in the world and people are starting to talk about England."

Neville said a nervous start was partly to blame for his side's defeat against a team ranked number one in the world.

"I wanted them to enjoy today and play with freedom and a smile on their faces," he said.

"I think there was a real hunger in the last 30 minutes that we probably didn't show in the first 30 minutes.

"But we were up against a real quality team who played like the number one team in the world. That's the challenge now for us - to get there."

'No problems with Bright'

It was the third game in a row that Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been involved in an opposition goal.

Gaetane Thiney's shot for France in the opener hit Bright's back before going in - but it was awarded to the attacker rather than as an own goal.

The defender then scored an own goal against Germany when a Siobhan Chamberlain clearance ricocheted off her and into the net. Against the US, Bright's clearance hit Bardsley and went in.

Media playback is not supported on this device White hits post as England search for late equaliser

"There's nothing you can say," said Neville. "She's performed brilliantly. She played the first game when she was sick and was outstanding in the second.

"She just gets on with it and doesn't demand too much attention.

"These things happen. You have runs of games where luck goes against you but I just want her to continue to play at the standards she's set at this tournament and if she does that she'll have no problems."

World Cup target

Media playback is not supported on this device USA v England: Neville gets a little too close to the action

Neville said growing belief will be key to his side's hopes of becoming world champions in 2019.

He said: "We want to close the gap in 12 months' time. We're improving step by step but we have to show more self-belief and character in terms of getting on the ball.

"But I've got some young players who realised after 50 minutes they can play in that arena. Next time they play against the USA, they will be better for this experience."

England are next in action on 6 April when they play Women's World Cup qualifying group one leaders Wales in Southampton.

The Lionesses have won their opening three qualifying matches and are trying to secure their place at the finals in France next year.