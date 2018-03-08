Morocco get ready for the World Cup with friendlies against Serbia and Uzbekistan

Morocco celebrate being back at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998

Morocco have confirmed they will prepare for the 2018 World Cup tournament with friendlies against Serbia and Uzbekistan later this month.

The Atlas Lions will face Serbia on 23 March in Turin, Italy and host Uzbekistan in Casablanca four days later, according to the country's football federation (FRMF).

Top FRMF officials are still working on more warm-up fixtures for the 1976 African champions, before their opening Group B clash on 15 June against Iran in St Petersburg.

Morocco and Iran have played each other twice in the past with the Atlas Lions winning both matches including one on penalties.

They face reigning European champions Portugal on 20 June in Moscow before a final group clash against 2010 World Cup winners Spain in Kaliningrad on 25 June.

The North Africans have previously topped a group involving Portugal, when they finished above England and Poland in the 1986 World Cup.

Morocco, who under Frenchman Herve Renard completed their qualifying campaign with maximum points and no goals conceded, last appeared in a World Cup in 1998 in France.