Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman back for friendly against Turkey

Seamus Coleman made his Republic debut in 2011 and has won 43 international caps

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad to face Turkey later this month almost a year after surgery on a double leg-break.

The Everton full-back sustained the serious injury while playing for the Republic against Wales in Dublin.

There are first senior call-ups for five players in the 30-man panel.

They are Manchester United keeper Kieran O'Hara and defenders Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens.

Preston North End pair Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire are also included following long-term injuries, along with Brentford midfielder Alan Judge.

Coleman suffered tibia and fibula fractures in his right leg last March following a bad challenge from Neil Taylor, who was given a red card in the World Cup qualifier.

The 29-year-old made his Everton comeback in January and is now set for an international return in Antalya on 23 March.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 keeper Kieran O'Hara gets a chance to impress senior boss Martin O'Neill

The Republic's first game of 2018 will come at the end of a three-day training camp in the city.

O'Hara and West Ham defender Rice had previously trained with the panel but were not included for a match-day squad.

The pair will report to the Republic Under-21s after the camp finishes in order to be available for the European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on 27 March at Tallaght Stadium.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (both Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)