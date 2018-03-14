Diogo Jota: Wolves wait for news of forward's ankle injury

Diogo Jota was injured in a challenge with Reading midfielder Pelle Clement

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is waiting to ascertain the full extent of the ankle injury suffered by 14-goal top scorer Diogo Jota.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid forward was substituted 25 minutes into Tuesday's 3-0 home win for the Championship leaders against Reading.

Nuno told BBC WM: "We are worried. Let's see what he has. We will have the report after. I am not a specialist.

"We know Diogo. When he cannot go on the pitch it is because he is in pain."

Jota released a picture of his swollen ankle on Instagram.

Wolves' win, only their second victory in six matches, took them 10 points clear of third-placed Aston Villa with just nine Championship games remaining.

They take on another struggling Championship side, Burton Albion, at home on Saturday

"The squad is there," added Nuno. "Fortunately this year, we have big issues that are important and we want to go on."