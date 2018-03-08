Newport County: Manager Mike Flynn excited by Joss Labadie talks

Joss Labadie was the subject of interest from other clubs during the January transfer window

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says he is "quietly excited" about the prospect of a new deal with captain Joss Labadie.

Flynn has begun talks with a number of players over new contracts having been given an idea of his budget.

Midfielder Labadie is among those whose current agreements with the League Two club expire at the 2017-18 season.

"It's been going back and fore and hopefully we'll come to a decision sooner rather than later," Flynn said.

"It will be a big boost for everybody and give Joss some stability as well. I'm quietly excited about it."

Newport are eight points adrift of the play-offs, but Flynn has insisted he is not giving up on a top-seven finish and wants players to show they should remain part of his plans at Rodney Parade.

Paul Hayes, Dan Butler, Ben Tozer and striker Frank Nouble are among others looking to secure new deals, with Flynn adding: "There's one or two irons in the fire.

"Up until this week I didn't know what I was playing with, now I have more of an idea I can start having a look at what I need to bring in, where we strengthen, the players we keep, the players we don't keep.

"One thing I'm always going to be is prepared because I'm already thinking about next season. That's not saying I'm writing off this season; there will be plans for both League One and League Two."

Nouble could miss Saturday's trip to Yeovil with his wife expected to give birth, the striker having made more starts for Newport since his arrival in the summer than any of his previous 14 clubs in British football.

"I've spoken to Frank and it's ongoing," said Flynn, who celebrates a year in charge of his hometown club this week.

"But with everything going on, with a baby on the way, I don't think it's fair to pressurise him in any way."