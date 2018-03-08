Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (Fri)

Shamrock Rovers are one point ahead of Derry City going into Friday night's game

Airtricity Premier Division - Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels hopes to build on a first league win of the season when the Candystripes face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

A much-needed win over Bohemians came after City lost their opening two Premier Division games.

"That was a very good performance against a very good Bohemians team," said Shiels.

"We want to give Shamrock Rovers a game although we know they have great players throughout their team."

Fourth-placed Rovers may start as favourites but Derry have only lost once in 20 games against the three Dublin sides since Shiels took charge.

City midfielder Conor McDermott is an injury doubt while Chris Turner, David Hopkirk, Gavin Peers and Armin Aganovic are ruled out.

Shiels is aiming for a second league win but City are set to focus on defence in Tallaght.

"Every game you prepare for you are trying to win, but there's more than one way to winning," he added.

"We try as hard as we can to entertain, attack and defend but with some opponents you have to work more on one particular category and Shamrock Rovers are one of those teams."

Meanwhile, five Derry players have received international youth call-ups and this puts the games against Dundalk (19 March) and Cork City (23 March) in doubt.