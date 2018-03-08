Kevin Luckassen: Northampton Town sign striker until end of season

Kevin Luckassen (left) spent the first half of the 2013-14 season with Ross County

League One side Northampton Town have signed Dutch striker Kevin Luckassen on a deal until the end of the campaign.

The ex-Ross County, Slovan Liberec and AZ Alkmaar man, 24, spent last season with Austrian side St Polten, for whom he scored four goals in 23 appearances.

Luckassen provides cover in attack for the Cobblers, with Kevin van Veen and Boris Mathis short of match fitness.

"I'm a strong striker. I like to run and I just want to work hard and try to score goals," he told BBC Northampton.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side are 20th in the third tier, one point above the relegation zone.

