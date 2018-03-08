Jason Kerr: St Johnstone challenge defender's red card against Kilmarnock

From the section

Jason Kerr (right) was dismissed after 42 minutes at Rugby Park

St Johnstone have appealed against Jason Kerr's red card during Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

Kerr, 21, was dismissed for a foul on Killie winger Jordan Jones shortly before half-time, with Saints losing the Premiership match at Rugby Park.

Defender Kerr will be available for selection at least until a judicial panel hearing takes place next week.

The Perth side, who are eighth in the Premiership table, visit Neil McCann's Dundee on Saturday.