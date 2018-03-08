Tyias Browning: Sunderland defender ruled out for season with groin injury
-
- From the section Sunderland
Sunderland defender Tyias Browning has suffered a groin injury and will miss the remainder of the season.
The 23-year-old, on loan from Everton, made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats in 2017-18.
He suffered the injury during Tuesday's home league loss to Aston Villa.
With John O'Shea doubtful, Paddy McNair out and Jake Clarke-Salter suspended, Lamine Kone could be the Championship strugglers' only fit senior centre-back for Saturday's match at QPR.