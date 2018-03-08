Regan Charles-Cook: Charlton winger rejoins Woking on loan

Regan Charles-Cook (left) made his first-team debut for Charlton in August 2015

National League side Woking have re-signed Charlton Athletic winger Regan Charles-Cook on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 13 league appearances during a loan spell with the Cards earlier in the campaign.

Charles-Cook has featured four times for the Addicks this season - twice in the League Cup and twice in the Checkatrade Trophy - scoring once.

Woking are 15th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.