John Motson: BBC legend set for final live commentary this weekend

John Motson will deliver his final live BBC commentary this weekend when Arsenal face Watford in the lunchtime kick-off on Sunday.

Motson, 72, will be in the comms box for BBC Radio 5 live 48 years after his first live radio broadcast.

He announced in September that he would call time on his BBC career at the end of the season, and he will continue to appear on Match of the Day until May.

His first radio commentary was Everton v Derby in December 1969.

During his career he has covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

Arsenal v Watford