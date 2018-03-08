Rangers face huge pressure in Old Firm derby, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers, pictured with Rangers' James Tavernier, has won all three of his matches at Ibrox as Celtic boss

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes "there's huge pressure on Rangers" in Sunday's meeting of the two teams.

Rodgers' side, who have a game in hand, lead the Scottish Premiership with a six-point advantage over Rangers.

And after Sunday's league match the Old Firm rivals will meet again in April's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"It will be a tough game for us at Ibrox, of course, but we'll get ready," Rodgers said on Celtic's website.

"We've got a lot of work to do and we'll need to perform better and more consistently in that game, but we've gone there three times before and performed very well.

"There's huge pressure on Rangers in the game but we'll have a good working week and go into that game and work as well as we can."

Since taking charge of Celtic in the summer of 2016, Rodgers has faced Rangers eight times - winning six games and drawing twice.

The Ibrox side have won their past six games in all competitions and drew 0-0 at Celtic Park in December.

"We'll work some elements of where we can hurt them and prepare really well for that and go there with confidence," added Rodgers.

"They've got a bit more spirit, from what I see, and they've probably found a consistency, but they've played without pressure for most of my time up here so they'll feel this little bit of pressure in the game because it's a game they have to win.

"We want to win it, of course, the same as every game we play, and especially against our rivals."