BBC Sport - Republic boss Martin O'Neill 'disappointed' by NI manager's 'Catholic' claim

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says he has "never chosen a player other than on merit" as he responds to comments made earlier this week by Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill..

The Northern Ireland manager claimed that Republic's governing body are targeting Northern Ireland-born players from Catholic backgrounds.

"To bring religion into it....it was very disappointing to hear that," said the Republic manager.

Top Stories