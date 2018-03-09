Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss wins manager of the month award

Media playback is not supported on this device Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke wins manager of the month award for February - here's why

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke has won February's Scottish Premiership manager of the month award.

The 54-year-old oversaw six games last month, including five in the league, and started an unbeaten run that has extended into March.

The Ayrshire side beat Celtic, Dundee and Motherwell and knocked Brora Rangers out of the Scottish Cup.

Killie also drew with Hibernian and Hearts and so far this month have drawn with Aberdeen and beaten St Johnstone.