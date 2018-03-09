England women: Phil Neville wants to improve preparations for his players

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

England women's coach Phil Neville said he would "fight" to get the "best" for his players, after their SheBelieves Cup defeat by the United States.

Neville's team travelled in economy class to the tournament, where they beat France and drew with Germany before losing to the hosts.

He said he would speak to his Football Association bosses about the matter in an attempt to improve preparations.

"We need to give ourselves the best opportunity to do well," Neville said.

"We were made to travel through three or four different cities just to get here and I had one training session with the team before the first game, after a nine-hour flight."

The 41-year-old former England defender, who was appointed in January, also questioned the scheduling of Women's Super League fixtures before the tournament.

"Why were Chelsea playing Manchester City on the day we met up as a squad? I had five players withdraw before we left England," he said.

"We had a full fixture list too, but we are able to change that because we [the FA] are in charge of the league.

"I need seven days with the team before a tournament if we are going to win it.

"I've got to fight on behalf of my players to make sure they get the best."