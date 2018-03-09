Irish Premiership: Crusaders 'won't rest on their laurels' - Baxter

Rory Donnelly and Howard Beverland in action as Crusaders beat Cliftonville 2-0 in the league on Boxing Day

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his side will not "rest on their laurels" as they aim to consolidate their five-point lead at the top.

The Crues' 6-1 demolition of Glenavon on Tuesday took their league record to 18 wins and two draws from their last 20 games as they prepare to face derby rivals Cliftonville at Solitude.

"Every team is out to get you so no-one is getting carried away," said Baxter.

"We just have to try and play our best football and hope it is good enough."

Cliftonville have lost three of their last five league games and won only two of their last 10 but Baxter believes the added spice of a north Belfast derby helps make the Reds formidable opponents.

"It will be a big challenge for us but one we are looking forward to - Cliftonville are another excellent side and you can't rest on your laurels at any time in this league.

"They beat us convincingly in the Irish Cup so we have to go up there and see if we can bring something to the party."

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes his team came up against the best team in the Premiership on Tuesday night, but was happy with the effort put in by his charges as he looked ahead to his side's encounter with Glentoran at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

"For me, Crusaders will win the league this year as the quality they have up front is unbelievable and they defend well at the back.

"It may sound strange to say but if we play the way we did on Tuesday then we have a good chance of getting something from the game on Saturday," said Hamilton.

Coleraine lie second in the standings despite losing only one of their 30 top-flight outings so far and they can ill afford to lose any further ground as they travel to play Ballymena United in another derby clash at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

Ballymena ended a run of three defeats in all competitions when they saw off Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Linfield suffered a ninth reverse in 30 league games when they went down 2-0 to Glenavon on 27 February and they host Carrick Rangers as they try to close the six-point gap on Glenavon above them.

Ballinamallard are seven points adrift of Carrick at the foot of the table ahead of the visit of Ards to Ferney Park, while Stephen McDonnell takes charge of Warrenpoint for the first time in their match with Dungannon Swifts at Milltown.

O'Donnell assumed the reins of the county Down club on an interim basis after previous boss Matthew Tipton left to take over at Portadown following the resignation of Niall Currie.