Michael Morrison: Birmingham City must keep survival hopes alive, says captain

Michael Morrison's goal on his return to the side at Nottingham Forest was his eighth in 118 appearances for Birmingham City

Captain Michael Morrison says Birmingham City's first priority in their Championship survival bid under new manager Garry Monk must be to keep their hopes alive as long as possible.

Blues are 22nd in the table, two points from safety with 10 matches remaining.

They have stayed up on the final day twice in the past four seasons.

"We've just got to make sure that when we come to the last day of the season at home to Fulham, we do still have a chance," Morrison told BBC WM.

"It felt like a fresh start on Tuesday against Middlesbrough."

Boro beat Birmingham 1-0 thanks to Patrick Bamford's fortuitous first-half winner, but Morrison was comforted by the overall quality of Blues' effort and general performance in Monk's first game in charge.

"It was not just the players who felt like it was a fresh start, but the fans and the way they got behind us," said the centre-back.

"We put in a great performance to get them behind us, but we need to start being on the right side of games like that. Too many times we've matched teams but made individual mistakes and not come away with anything.

"It was a big improvement. The gaffer coming in has given us that belief. A lot of people said we're not good enough, but it's all been about getting a simple game plan and being effective at what we're doing."

Morrison - the main man?

Morrison proved a key figure for Blues towards the end of the 2016-17 season when he returned from a long-standing groin injury to play through the pain barrier in his side's final two games under Harry Redknapp and help inspire two safety-securing victories.

This time around, after being out of favour under Steve Cotterill, he scored on his recall to the side at Nottingham Forest - the day which proved the previous manager's final game in charge.

Although Morrison's return has so far failed to bring a halt to Blues' losing seven-match run, he still feels encouraged to just be a part of it - and insists that the turnaround could even start at second-placed Cardiff on Saturday.

"In the Championship, anyone can beat anyone, as we've seen throughout the season." he said.

"They were top of the league when we beat them at home in October but they're not quite reaching that same standard now.

"I watched Millwall give them a good game on TV the other week, so it's still a winnable game which would give us a big boost for the six-pointer coming up at home to Hull.

"It has been a difficult time watching the boys suffer in recent games, so it's nice to get on the pitch and make a difference. This is a massive period for the club and you want to be part of it.

"We have enough people left from last year who fully understand the pressure of what it means, not just for us but the whole community.

"Too many times we've gone down to the wire, then said we can't let this happen again. It was hard at the start of the season when you're losing games but naturally we've come together and that togetherness will help us now."

Morrison was speaking to BBC WM's Richard Wilford.