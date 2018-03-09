Anita Asante: England and Chelsea defender has knee surgery

Anita Asante (right) has 75 caps for England

England and Chelsea defender Anita Asante has undergone knee surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 32-year-old was injured playing for England at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States last week.

Asante will now miss an extended period for Chelsea, whose next fixture is the FA Cup quarter-final on 18 March.

England missed out on winning the SheBelieves Cup after losing 1-0 to the USA in their final match - their first tournament with Phil Neville in charge.

