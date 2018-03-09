BBC Sport - 'Just a big match' - Jose Mourinho & Jurgen Klopp's contrasting views on weekend game

Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday with just two points separating the two teams in the race for the top four.

Managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp acknowledge it's a big game but have differing views on the significance of the occasion.

