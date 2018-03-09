Jordan Chiedozie: Margate forward faces ban after being sent off for 'laughing'

Margate striker Jordan Chiedozie
Jordan Chiedozie once played in the Football League for Cambridge United and is Margate's top scorer this season

Non-league football is never far away from an amusing incident or two but when a Margate striker was sent off, player and manager failed to see the funny side.

Jordan Chiedozie was given a second yellow card for "unsportsmanlike conduct" during a 2-2 draw at Leiston.

But boss Steve Watt insisted he was only guilty of laughing at an opponent who had tripped over.

Chiedozie, Margate's top scorer, now faces a two-match ban for the red card.

"It was bizarre," Watt told BBC Radio Kent.

"It was a second booking for laughing at a player who fell over and certainly something I have not heard of or seen on a pitch before."

Jordan Chiedozie on Twitter
Jordan Chiedozie's reaction to his sending off

Chiedozie's dismissal - which happened on the same night that Hemel Hempstead Town's Sanchez Watt was sent off when the referee mistook his name for dissent - was not the only curious incident of the Isthmian League Premier game, in which Margate salvaged a point with a late equaliser.

Midfielder Sam Blackman was also sent off for simulation, before assistant manager Steve Brown and Watt himself were both sent to the stands.

"My sending off was just a conversation with the linesman, who put his hands on me on the touchline for no reason," said Watt.

"I am man enough to know when I have done something wrong but for this instance, I think it is unacceptable the reason why I have been removed from the touchline.

"It's a shame we are talking about these incidents rather than two good sides and a great game of football."

