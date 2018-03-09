Old Firm derby: Celtic's Callum McGregor relishes tilt at Rangers

Callum McGregor (right) says Celtic will be aiming to extend their Premiership lead over Rangers

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Rangers "might fancy their chances" in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Premiership leaders go into the game with a six-point lead and a game in hand over their rivals.

McGregor, who has never lost an Old Firm derby at Ibrox, said the chance to stretch their lead in the league was "a big incentive".

Asked about Rangers players cheering the Scottish Cup draw, he said "maybe they're excited to be playing us".

"We're focusing on our own game and we'll be preparing well."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, reiterated his view, expressed on Thursday, that the pressure is more on Rangers "because it's a game they have to win."

"We (Celtic) want to win, but there's different pressure on both teams," he said. "Rangers have to win."

Rodgers says he's not given much thought to the "confident noises" coming out of Ibrox, but believes it is because Rangers are "expecting to win."

"It's tells you they expect to win, and their supporters expect them to win," he added.

"But we'll do our talking on the pitch. We also respect our opposition and we'll focus on what we're trying to do."

On hearing that Rangers players cheered when learning they would face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi finals, Rodgers observed: "be careful what you wish for".

Since the Northern Irishman took the helm at Celtic Park in the summer of 2016, he has never lost an Old Firm game, winning six and drawing two of their eight meetings.

But he is not taking anything for guaranteed ahead of Sunday's clash at Ibrox, where his side have triumphed on all three occasions in his tenure.

"Form tends to go out of the window in these games," he added. "It's not a matter of whether you're playing well or not."

Rodgers is able to welcome back key midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has not featured since the last Old Firm match on 30 December, and centre-back Dedryck Boyata, because of injury.

But striker Leigh Griffiths remains on the sidelines.