Rangers v Celtic: Derby may be Graeme Murty's 'biggest moment'

Graeme Murty and Brendan Rodgers will be in opposing dugouts again on Sunday

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says Sunday's Old Firm match is "possibly the biggest moment" of his career so far.

The Ibrox side host Celtic on Sunday having lost six and drawn two of their past eight meetings with their Glasgow rivals in all competitions.

Premiership leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand, hold a six-point advantage over Rangers.

"I would say it's the game people are talking about most," said Murty, 43.

"I would say it's the game that has generated the most interest across border. Because the first time we did a Celtic-Rangers game, people were talking about record scorelines. The second time they were talking about the managerial situation.

"This is the first time people are talking about the game, which is a real positive to me in how far we have come as a football club and a squad, and it will be a really good marker along our journey into the place we want to be and the team we want to be.

"It's possibly the biggest moment of my career so far."

Rangers shared the spoils with Celtic in their last meeting in December

Murty oversaw seven games last season in between Mark Warburton's departure and Pedro Caixinha's appointment as manager. During that spell, Murty ended Rangers' run of three defeats in Old Firm games with a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

After Caixinha left in October and Murty's temporary appointment was formalised for the rest of the campaign, the former Scotland and Reading defender returned to Celtic Park with Rangers and took away another point in a 0-0 draw on 30 December.

In recent weeks, Rangers have won six games in a row in all competitions and scored 23 goals in the process.

"We understand their style but we need to be confident and expressive enough to take the game to them," said Murty.

"We have to be ready for whatever they bring. They are capable of playing a number of different formations. We have competitive people all over the pitch. We won't be concentrating exclusively on [Celtic captain] Scott Brown.

"Whilst we respect Celtic and what they do, we have to maximise our attacking threat. We want to enhance that and see if we are where we want to be.

"I would say our people in form are capable of causing anyone a problem.

"This is the biggest test we currently have and we have got a group of players who are really positive, really hungry and desperate to do well, which is a great thing for a manager."