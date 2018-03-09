Aberdeen: Derek McInnes unfazed by 'bizarre' Steve Clarke row

Media playback is not supported on this device Controversy has sprung up over Kilmarnock's penalty decision against Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes finds it "bizarre" that Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke called for Scottish FA action against him.

Clarke urged the SFA to act after McInnes said Jordan Jones went "down without any contact" to earn a penalty for his side at Pittodrie last week.

Kris Boyd converted the spot-kick to seal a 1-1 draw and a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.

"It's much ado about nothing," said the Dons boss.

"I like Jordan as a player. I tried to sign him in the summer so there are no problems with him either. I'm having to react to a comment by Steve."

McInnes insists it was Clarke that brought the issue "into the public domain"

After Graeme Shinnie had given Aberdeen the lead in the first half, Jones went down in the penalty area in the second period after being closed down by Shay Logan and Kari Arnason.

The two sides will meet again at Rugby Park on Tuesday after Aberdeen have faced Partick Thistle on league duty on Saturday while Killie are hosting Ross County.

"It was a bit bizarre to be honest, because it's Steve who has brought it into the public domain," said McInnes.

"My comments - having looked back at them - were about trying to defend Shay because I know Steve was keen to get Shay sent off, and was then keen to get me into trouble with the SFA, but he actually got the penalty.

"It's not me that's brought it into the public domain, it's not me that should be commenting.

"If I wanted to, I would have mentioned that he [Jones] got booked for diving a few weeks ago in the league and I would have mentioned that he's been booked for diving already this season and I would have mentioned that he got booked for diving last season, but I didn't.

"It's Steve that has brought it into the public domain. I have no problem with Jordan Jones, it was a penalty kick. I think the referee made the right decision but it wasn't a foul by Shay Logan either."