Andrew Fox: Grimsby Town sign ex-Peterborough United left-back

Andrew Fox (right) made 22 appearances for Peterborough and a further 14 for Stevenage

Former Peterborough United and Stevenage left-back Andrew Fox has joined League Two strugglers Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

Fox, 25, played under recently-appointed Grimsby boss Michael Jolley at Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna.

The Mariners are 20th in the fourth tier, six points above the bottom two.

"There are only 10 games left and I know what the team's objective is in that time. I want to contribute the best I can to that," said Fox.

