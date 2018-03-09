Roma 3-0 Torino

Roma defender Manolas and Astori were team-mates at the club during the 2014-15 season

Kostas Manolas dedicated his goal to former Roma team-mate Davide Astori as his side beat Torino in the first Serie A game since the Fiorentina's captain death.

Astori died suddenly at the age of 31 on Sunday.

After scoring the first goal in a 3-0 win with a header, Manolas dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky in tribute to Astori.

The Italy defender played alongside Manolas at Roma in the 2014-15 season.

Fans inside the Stadio Olimpico held up banners reading "Ciao Davide" and "It was great to have you with us" before kick-off while players from both sides linked arms during an emotional tribute.

Daniele de Rossi, one of thousands of mourners at Astori's funeral on Thursday, doubled Roma's lead with his first goal since May last year, before Lorenzo Pellegrini drove in a third in stoppage time.

The win was Roma's fifth in six Serie A games as they strengthened their hold on third place in the table.

Astori was remembered during an emotional tribute before the game

Astori made 24 appearances for Roma