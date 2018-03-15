Barnsley v Millwall
Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful that midfielder Joe Williams (back) will be available to play Millwall.
On-loan Swansea striker Oli McBurnie will be looking to add to his six goals in his last eight matches.
Millwall, who are unbeaten in 11 Championship games, are boosted by the return of forward Aiden O'Brien from an ankle ligament injury.
Lions boss Neil Harris has no new injury concerns, with defender Byron Webster (knee) the only absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 31%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 42%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Including a play-off final win in May 2016, Barnsley have won their last five league matches against Millwall.
- The Lions have won one of their last eight league trips to Oakwell (D1 L6), a 3-1 victory in January 2012 with Darius Henderson scoring a hat-trick.
- Barnsley's average starting XI age in the Championship this season has been 23 years and 345 days, the youngest in the division.
- Only Fulham (15 matches) are on a longer unbeaten run in the Championship currently than Millwall (11).
- Oli McBurnie has scored six Championship goals for Barnsley - all six have been assisted by different players (Gary Gardner, Mamadou Thiam, Kieffer Moore, Brad Potts, Christoph Knasmullner and Andy Yiadom).
- The Tykes have used the joint-most players in the Championship this season (34, level with Sunderland), while Millwall have used the fewest (24).