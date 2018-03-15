Championship
Barnsley13:00Millwall
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Millwall

Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring for Barnsley
Oli McBurnie has scored six of Barnsley's last eight goals in the Championship
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful that midfielder Joe Williams (back) will be available to play Millwall.

On-loan Swansea striker Oli McBurnie will be looking to add to his six goals in his last eight matches.

Millwall, who are unbeaten in 11 Championship games, are boosted by the return of forward Aiden O'Brien from an ankle ligament injury.

Lions boss Neil Harris has no new injury concerns, with defender Byron Webster (knee) the only absentee.

SAM's prediction
Home win 31%Draw 27%Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Including a play-off final win in May 2016, Barnsley have won their last five league matches against Millwall.
  • The Lions have won one of their last eight league trips to Oakwell (D1 L6), a 3-1 victory in January 2012 with Darius Henderson scoring a hat-trick.
  • Barnsley's average starting XI age in the Championship this season has been 23 years and 345 days, the youngest in the division.
  • Only Fulham (15 matches) are on a longer unbeaten run in the Championship currently than Millwall (11).
  • Oli McBurnie has scored six Championship goals for Barnsley - all six have been assisted by different players (Gary Gardner, Mamadou Thiam, Kieffer Moore, Brad Potts, Christoph Knasmullner and Andy Yiadom).
  • The Tykes have used the joint-most players in the Championship this season (34, level with Sunderland), while Millwall have used the fewest (24).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th March 2018

  • BarnsleyBarnsley13:00MillwallMillwall
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00ReadingReading
  • FulhamFulham12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00HullHull City
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers17:30Aston VillaAston Villa

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves37247666323479
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Aston Villa37209861362569
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Sheff Utd37185145143859
8Bristol City371513953421158
9Preston37141584637957
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford371411125345853
12Ipswich37157154747052
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich371213123842-449
15QPR371210154353-1046
16Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
17Hull37912165356-339
18Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
19Reading37812174254-1236
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley37712183754-1733
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3779212664-3830
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC