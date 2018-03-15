Barnsley v Millwall

Oli McBurnie has scored six of Barnsley's last eight goals in the Championship

Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful that midfielder Joe Williams (back) will be available to play Millwall.

On-loan Swansea striker Oli McBurnie will be looking to add to his six goals in his last eight matches.

Millwall, who are unbeaten in 11 Championship games, are boosted by the return of forward Aiden O'Brien from an ankle ligament injury.

Lions boss Neil Harris has no new injury concerns, with defender Byron Webster (knee) the only absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 31% Draw 27% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts