Wolves 3-1 Burton Albion
Benik Afobe scored twice as Wolves beat struggling Burton to move six points clear at the top of the Championship.
Helder Costa took down Conor Coady's ball and lifted a finish over Stephen Bywater to give Wolves an early lead.
Afobe smashed into the top corner from a Ruben Neves through ball to double their advantage, but Lloyd Dyer's half-volley made it 2-1 before half-time.
On-loan Afobe sidefooted in from 10 yards to secure Wolves' win and stretch their lead over second-placed Cardiff.
Neil Warnock's Bluebirds can reduce the gap to three points if they record an eighth successive league win when they play Derby County on Sunday.
Afobe, who re-joined Wolves on loan from Bournemouth in January, came close to his first hat-trick since 29 November 2014 (in a 6-0 win for MK Dons against Colchester), but Bywater did well to keep the score down.
Burton scored with their only shot on target to end a run of four games without a goal when Dyer shot from a half-cleared corner through a crowd of legs.
But Wolves simply over-powered the Brewers, who remain three points from safety in 23rd place with one win from their last 12 Championship matches.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:
"It was a good performance that showed control and character.
"We know that playing well takes you to victory, but the consistency from the team that we asked for was there. This is the most important part of it, as this is what we showed again.
"They played really well. The crowd supported us and I think they enjoyed it but at the same time the lads enjoyed playing."
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough:
"The quality Wolves have is very close now to Premier League standard. This was the biggest mismatch in English football today.
"You have got £15 million players out there and that is more than half our budget. That shows the difference. With all the will in the world we didn't expect to get much.
"My only criticism of the players is the goals that we conceded. They were a little bit too easy from our point of view."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 27Saiss
- 8NevesSubstituted forN'Diayeat 90+1'minutes
- 3Douglas
- 17Costa
- 19AfobeSubstituted forBonatiniat 82'minutes
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4N'Diaye
- 6Batth
- 9Mir Vicente
- 24Gibbs-White
- 25Miranda
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 12Flanagan
- 15Naylor
- 23Buxton
- 5McFadzeanSubstituted forVarneyat 45'minutes
- 14McCrory
- 17SordellSubstituted forSbarraat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 19Davenport
- 21Akpan
- 11Dyer
- 27BoyceSubstituted forEgertat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Murphy
- 9Bent
- 16Varney
- 24Campbell
- 25Barker
- 26Sbarra
- 29Egert
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 29,977
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Burton Albion 1.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Lloyd Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfred N'Diaye replaces Rúben Neves.
Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Egert (Burton Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Saiss with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Tomas Egert replaces Liam Boyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini replaces Benik Afobe.
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion).
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hope Akpan (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Varney (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Burton Albion 1. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Booking
Joe Sbarra (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.